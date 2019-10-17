|
Helen Lee Cundiff
Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 15th.
She was a member of Rutledge Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cundiff was preceded in rest by her granddaughter, Dalyn Whidby, and a brother, Larry Dusel.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Cundiff; two daughters, Tracy Harrison (Mike) and Kim Eggleston (Todd); a son, Steven Cundiff; six grandchildren, Kayla Sturgeon, Matthew Harrison, Luke Harrison, Danielle Scarborough, Sydney Eggleston and Quinn Eggleston ; two great-grandchildren, Chasidy Sturgeon and Madison Reece; a sister, Louise Stearman Johnson; a brother, Fred Harmon; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Dusel.
Her funeral will be at 10:30am on Saturday at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 3pm until 8pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019