Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Helen Lee Cundiff Obituary
Helen Lee Cundiff

Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 15th.

She was a member of Rutledge Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cundiff was preceded in rest by her granddaughter, Dalyn Whidby, and a brother, Larry Dusel.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Cundiff; two daughters, Tracy Harrison (Mike) and Kim Eggleston (Todd); a son, Steven Cundiff; six grandchildren, Kayla Sturgeon, Matthew Harrison, Luke Harrison, Danielle Scarborough, Sydney Eggleston and Quinn Eggleston ; two great-grandchildren, Chasidy Sturgeon and Madison Reece; a sister, Louise Stearman Johnson; a brother, Fred Harmon; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Dusel.

Her funeral will be at 10:30am on Saturday at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 3pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
