Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, OSU

Maple Mount - Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, of Maple Mount died Nov. 10, 2020, in her 68th year as an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph.

She taught at St. Columba School (1954-56) and St. Bartholomew (1974-80).

Survivors: Siblings Helen Reinstedler of Louisville, Beverly Ebelhar of Owensboro, Barbara Powers of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle of Windsor, Conn., and Doug Ebelhar of Hendersonville, Tenn.

Arrangements: In compliance with health and public safety directives the wake service and funeral are private.

Memorial donations: Ursuline Sisters, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
