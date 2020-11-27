1/1
Helen Louise Comley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Louise Comley

Louisville - Helen Louise Comley-100, passed peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, under Palliative Care at Baptist Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Norma Storch.

She was a retired from Bacons Department store in St. Matthews. She was an active member of the Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary, serving as Secretary for many years and a longtime volunteer of Candy for Caring. She was also an avid U of L basketball fan.

She leaves two daughters to cherish her memory. Sharon Gatlin and Donna Rief (Glenn). Also surviving her are four grandchildren, Amanda Gatlin, Wesley Gatlin (Sarah), Scott Rief, Allison Rief Market (Evan) and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Markert.

She was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her service will be private with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr. Lou. Ky. 40217.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved