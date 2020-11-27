Helen Louise ComleyLouisville - Helen Louise Comley-100, passed peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, under Palliative Care at Baptist Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Norma Storch.She was a retired from Bacons Department store in St. Matthews. She was an active member of the Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary, serving as Secretary for many years and a longtime volunteer of Candy for Caring. She was also an avid U of L basketball fan.She leaves two daughters to cherish her memory. Sharon Gatlin and Donna Rief (Glenn). Also surviving her are four grandchildren, Amanda Gatlin, Wesley Gatlin (Sarah), Scott Rief, Allison Rief Market (Evan) and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Markert.She was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her service will be private with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr. Lou. Ky. 40217.