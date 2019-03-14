|
Helen Louise (Campbell) Compton
Louisville - Helen Louise "Peachie" (Campbell) Compton, 94, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital.
She was born April 8, 1924 in Louisville, a daughter to the late David Roscoe Adams and Cora Lee Reed Adams.
Helen attended the Louisville Girls High School and soon after met and married the love of her life, Elmer Joseph Compton. Together, they started their family and raised five children. She was a homemaker, keeping the home and raising the children, but also had a passion for the beauty of art. Helen loved playing cards and gambling, animals and reading about history. Her most treasured moments in life were spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J.; daughter, Judith Lynn; brother, James D. Campbell and a son-in-law, W.R. Selman.
Helen is survived by her children, Barbara Ann Selman; Michael A. Compton (Gale) of Crossville, TN, Patrick A. Compton (Carmen Yolanda Rincon) of Burlington, NJ, and Lisa M. Kelley (Kevin) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Jody Hampton (Krista), Katherine Noland (William), Meghann Vamvas (Matt), Sarah Huerta (Al), Kayce Compton Andrade (Vernon), Kourtney Keen (Michael) and Aidan and Brendan Kelley. She also leaves to cherish her memory eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Griffin, Les, Henry, River Michael, Ari, Kip and Lucy and a sister, Sandra Kellogg (Robert).
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to The Humane Society of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019