Helen Louise Grohmann
Louisville - Helen Louise Grohmann, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, February, 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 2, 1933, in Columbus, IN, to Leonard Reeves and Dorothy Ferry Reeves.
Helen was a graduate of Columbus High School, Columbus, IN. Following high school, she met the love of her life, Norbert Otto Grohmann. They were joined in marriage on April 16, 1955, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Columbus, IN, and began an adventure that took them around the world and back many times.
Helen was a member of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she volunteered countless hours to the parish, the school, and with Catholic Charities Refugee Services.
Helen was a devoted wife and a dedicated mother of six. No matter the activity or what they were doing, Helen treasured all those moments she had with them and was their biggest supporter. As the children started their own families, she graciously shifted into and cherished her role as grandmother and great-grandmother, embracing every moment that was spent with them.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Norbert; children, Jennifer Schiller (Richard), Stephen (Deanna), John, James (Cynthia), Anne Eddins (Kevin) and Beth Burnett; 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter expected in April.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews. A Funeral Service celebrating Helen's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22nd at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In keeping with Helen's request, please consider a memorial gift to Dare to Care Food Bank or Parkinson's Foundation in her memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020