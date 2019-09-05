Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Helen Louise Lewis

Louisville - 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

She was the former Helen Louise Schlaug, a retired registered nurse for the University of Louisville Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Nettie Schlaug.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Alan Lewis; and her sister, Mary F. Smith.

Her funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10 a. m. Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
