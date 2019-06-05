|
Helen Louise "Pepsi" Lovett
Louisville - Helen Louise "Pepsi" Lovett, 61, passed from this life on June 2, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1958 in Louisville to the late Owen and Dorothy (Grimes) Hogan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry "Railroad" Lovett; a daughter, Elizabeth Spurgeon; brothers, Lester and Charles Hogan; sister, Donna Lynn Hogan; step sister, Sherry Jones; and a step brother, Fred Jones. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at 3 pm Saturday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Interment will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hosparus of Green River. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019