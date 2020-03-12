Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DeHaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. DeHaven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. DeHaven Obituary
Helen M. DeHaven

Louisville - Helen M. DeHaven, 102, passed away March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sanford and Maggie DeHaven. Helen spent many years as a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Earl DeHaven; her son: Larry DeHaven; and 8 siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her son: Garry DeHaven (Stephanie Price); her grandchildren: Julie O'Brien (Kevin), Matt Semar, Crystal DeHaven, and Adam DeHaven (Traci); her great-grandchildren: Nick, Kelly (Cameron), Spencer, and Bryan; and her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -