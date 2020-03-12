|
Helen M. DeHaven
Louisville - Helen M. DeHaven, 102, passed away March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sanford and Maggie DeHaven. Helen spent many years as a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Earl DeHaven; her son: Larry DeHaven; and 8 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her son: Garry DeHaven (Stephanie Price); her grandchildren: Julie O'Brien (Kevin), Matt Semar, Crystal DeHaven, and Adam DeHaven (Traci); her great-grandchildren: Nick, Kelly (Cameron), Spencer, and Bryan; and her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020