Helen M. Gilpin
Mt. Washington - Helen M. Gilpin, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Green Meadows Health Care Center. She was the former Helen Cozine, a native of Louisville, and a retired TSA agent at Louisville International Airport. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Gilpin; her parents, James William and Ann Johnson Cozine; 2 brothers and one sister.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Vickie Haycraft (Hershell); two sons, Larry (Gail) and William Allen Ogden; three sisters; one brother, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial gifts are suggested to Alzheimer's Association
or Hosparus of Louisville.