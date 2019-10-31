|
|
Helen M. Lilly
Louisville - Helen M. Lilly 85, passed away October 30, 2019. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband William E. Lilly and brother Donald G. Milam. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Jon Lilly (Cathy), Bill Lilly (Jeanie), Bonnie Radcliff, Debbie Paxton (Tony) and Gary Lilly, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald L. Milam Sr. (Fern) and Evelyn Ratchford (Melvin) and many dear nieces and nephews.
Helen was a faithful member of Epworth Methodist Church and loved bowling, fishing and even a little bit of hunting. She retired after 25 years from Ralston Purina.
A service to honor the life of Helen will be held Tuesday, November 5th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, November 4th from 3-8pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the n 114 N. Main St. Doylestown PA, 18901.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019