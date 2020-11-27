Helen M. Mivelaz
Louisville, KY - Helen M. Harley-Mivelaz, age 93, passed away November 26, 2020 at her home in Louisville. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elenora Baker-Wagner, step father George Wagner, and father Raymond Harley.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Sr, daughter and care giver Toni B, son Jimmie Jr. (Lisa) and grandson Mason Mivelaz, all of Louisville.
Helen loved life, she was a member of the Louisville Rat Racers & Chattanooga Dance Clubs, she loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, cross country cycling, swing dancing, entertaining friends, telling stories and giving advice. She was loved by all who knew her for her spirit of life, and big heart. Just 'cause you grow older, don't mean you gotta grow up.
Helen will be shown at Nunnelley Funeral Home 4327 Taylor Blvd, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 11am-1pm with a celebration of Helen's life beginning at 1pm.
She will be laid to rest at Louisville Memorial Gardens West, 4400 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY. www.nunnelleyfuneral.com