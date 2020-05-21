Helen Mae CovingtonSellersburg - Helen Mae Covington, 89, loving wife to the late Delbert Ray Covington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana. She was born to the late Lindle Arlie and Mable (Jordan) Martin in Louisville, Kentucky on July 12, 1930. She is also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Ray, sisters, Joyce Emberton, Patsy Jenkins and brother William Martin.Helen loved her church and was a recent member of Lear Hill United Baptist Church in Pekin, Indiana and long-term member of Rockford View United Baptist of Louisville. She was a homemaker in the most caring ways for her family, talented seamstress and Mamaw to her beloved grandchildren.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, JoAnn Kaelin (George), Michael D. Covington (Patricia), Ted L. Covington (Susanne), Judy M. Covington-Rich, daughter in law, Barbara Covington, brother Stephen Martin (Vicki) and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.Services and burial will be private.