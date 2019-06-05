Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Resources
Helen Mae Kohler


1931 - 2019
Helen Mae Kohler Obituary
Helen Mae Kohler

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Helen Mae (Byrum) Kohler, age 88, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mrs. Kohler was born in Laconia, Indiana on May 27, 1931 to the late Lou Jacie and John E. Byrum, Sr.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
