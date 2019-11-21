|
Helen Marie Hogan
Louisville - Helen Marie Hogan, 96, of Louisville, passed away November 20, 2019. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hogan; parents, Walter and Florence Deibel; grandson, Brad Hogan; and her siblings, Paul Deibel, Dorothy Deibel, Margaret Deibel, and Catherine Shifferly. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eleanor Kennedy(John), Patricia Redding(Jack), Michael Hogan(Norma), Mary Ellen Darish(Tom), John Hogan, and Edward Hogan(Becky); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, November 24, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019