Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
8709 Preston Hwy.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Hogan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie Hogan Obituary
Helen Marie Hogan

Louisville - Helen Marie Hogan, 96, of Louisville, passed away November 20, 2019. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hogan; parents, Walter and Florence Deibel; grandson, Brad Hogan; and her siblings, Paul Deibel, Dorothy Deibel, Margaret Deibel, and Catherine Shifferly. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eleanor Kennedy(John), Patricia Redding(Jack), Michael Hogan(Norma), Mary Ellen Darish(Tom), John Hogan, and Edward Hogan(Becky); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, November 24, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -