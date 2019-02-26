Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Helen Jordan
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
More Obituaries for Helen Jordan
Helen Marie Jordan


Helen Marie Jordan Obituary
Helen Marie Jordan

Louisville - 84, went to her heavenly home on Feb. 23, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the lake house on Nolin, going to the casino and traveling with her best friend, husband of 51 years, Jim Jordan. They had two children, Patrick Jordan and Sandi Bivens (Jim); two grand-children, Jordan and Jimmy; sister-in-law, Violet Lynch and nieces and nephews. Those preceding her is her parents, Patrick and Elvie Lynch and brother, Lawrence Lynch. All services are under the direction of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be held on Tues. Feb 26 from 3-8pm. A funeral service to follow on Wed. Feb 27th at 10am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
