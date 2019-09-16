|
Helen Marie Robinson Bevarly
Ft Myers - Louisville - Helen Marie Bevarly (nee Robinson), 90, died Monday, September 9, in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by family who loved her very, very much. She was retired from The Louisville Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and worked previously for Home Interiors and Gifts, Andy Frain Services, and Pinkerton Detective Agency. She was known for her kindness, her devotion to her family, her love of Frank Sinatra, and her tuna fish salad. She will be missed terribly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bevarly, Sr., her twin sister, Dorothy Stucker, and her brother-in-law Harold "Washie" Stucker.
She is remembered by her children and children-in-law, James and Laura Bevarly of Miami, Daniel and Maritza Bevarly of Fort Myers, Elizabeth Bevarly and David Beard of Louisville; by her grandchildren, Jade, Eli, Veronica, and Sofia; and by her brothers, William Robinson and Roy Robinson, and her sister, Bonnie Myles.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday September 20, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 10 AM - 1 PM Friday
Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Care Society of Louisville, 12207 Westport Road, 40245 (animalcaresociety.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019