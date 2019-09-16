Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bevarly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Robinson Bevarly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie Robinson Bevarly Obituary
Helen Marie Robinson Bevarly

Ft Myers - Louisville - Helen Marie Bevarly (nee Robinson), 90, died Monday, September 9, in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by family who loved her very, very much. She was retired from The Louisville Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and worked previously for Home Interiors and Gifts, Andy Frain Services, and Pinkerton Detective Agency. She was known for her kindness, her devotion to her family, her love of Frank Sinatra, and her tuna fish salad. She will be missed terribly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bevarly, Sr., her twin sister, Dorothy Stucker, and her brother-in-law Harold "Washie" Stucker.

She is remembered by her children and children-in-law, James and Laura Bevarly of Miami, Daniel and Maritza Bevarly of Fort Myers, Elizabeth Bevarly and David Beard of Louisville; by her grandchildren, Jade, Eli, Veronica, and Sofia; and by her brothers, William Robinson and Roy Robinson, and her sister, Bonnie Myles.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday September 20, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be 10 AM - 1 PM Friday

Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Care Society of Louisville, 12207 Westport Road, 40245 (animalcaresociety.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now