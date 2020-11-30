Helen Marie SnyderCorydon - Helen was born in a little town in Pennsylvania on October 31, 1929 to Agnes and Frank Kegolis and moved to Maryland when she married her husband Harry. She loved to sew, bake and cook and up until her late 80s kept a beautiful house in order inside and out and she loved her rose bushes. While in Maryland, she worked on control panels for fighter jet simulators and loved that work. When Harry was transferred to Louisville, their son Bruce was born and Helen's goal of employment was working full time for General Electric; she wrote many letters to GE and was hired and worked there for several years. She later worked in the alterations department at Bacons and later Dillards. For many of her later years, she continued to sew for herself and others, every stitch with love. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary, Frank, Joe Albert and Florence; nephews-in-law, John Clarke and Roger Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted son, Bruce; as well as nieces, Carol Clarke, Sandie Smith, Jeanie Hammel, JoAnn Eye; great nieces, Lisa & Kim; nephews, Jerry Stefanick, Peter Stefanic, Joe Specht, Mike Specht, Willie Daggs; great nephews, Sean Smith, Ryan Hammel; great-great nephew, Wade Hammel; nephew-in-law, Dr. Ronald Blum and his entire family. Her dearest friends include the Harrises, Claudette Elder, Ruth and Randy Smelson and her Louisville neighbors. Much gratitude and love to the girls at the Bee Hive Home in Scottsburg and all the nurses and staff at Amedisys who she called her angels. In closing, Bruce loved his mother with all his heart, she was his hero! Memorial donations in Helen's name should be directed to St. Vincent de Paul. The Funeral Service is private due to COVID-19. You may watch the service on Facebook page Evergreen Funeral Home & Evergreen Cemetery at 2:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020.