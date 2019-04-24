Helen Mary Spalding



Louisville - 101, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



She was the former Helen Mary Sellinger, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Our Mother of Sorrows Altar Sodality, Eastern Parkway Senior Citizens, and was an original Grotto Granny at the old St. Joseph's Infirmary Grotto.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Z. Spalding; an infant daughter, Sharon Spalding; her parents, Frank and Katherine Sellinger; and a grandson, Christopher Spalding.



She is survived by her sons, Patrick Spalding (Mary Anne), Gene Spalding (Rita), and Denis Spalding (Christine); grandchildren, Amanda, Kenny, Lisa, Brad and Adam; and 11 great grandchildren.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Traditions at Beaumont.



Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p. m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.



Memorial gifts may be made to Mass of the Air or Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary