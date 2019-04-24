Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Helen Spalding
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
760 Eastern Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Spalding


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Mary Spalding Obituary
Helen Mary Spalding

Louisville - 101, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She was the former Helen Mary Sellinger, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Our Mother of Sorrows Altar Sodality, Eastern Parkway Senior Citizens, and was an original Grotto Granny at the old St. Joseph's Infirmary Grotto.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Z. Spalding; an infant daughter, Sharon Spalding; her parents, Frank and Katherine Sellinger; and a grandson, Christopher Spalding.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Spalding (Mary Anne), Gene Spalding (Rita), and Denis Spalding (Christine); grandchildren, Amanda, Kenny, Lisa, Brad and Adam; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Traditions at Beaumont.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p. m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mass of the Air or Our Mother of Sorrows Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now