Services
Radney Belmany Funeral Home
6110 Grelot Road
Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 344-0723
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Afton Chapel
101 Graceland
Afton, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Afton Chapel
101 Graceland
Afton, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Keebler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Maude Keebler


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Maude Keebler Obituary
Helen Maude Keebler

Mobile, AL - Helen Maude Keebler, age 100, of Mobile, Alabama passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. Helen was born March 14, 1919 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was an astounding, hard working wife, mother, and friend, who was always jovial. Living her values and principals including her religious values and commandments. Hard working with an appreciation for education, she helped run and manage antique/needle point shop in Louisville, Kentucky. She will be remembered for being a faithful and loving wife and mother who obeyed God's Laws. Preceded in death by her husband Francis (Joe) Clyde Keebler, sister Dorothy Yager James, parents John L (Jack) Yager, mother Mamie Moore Yager. Brothers Ralph Yager and Lewis Yager. Survivors include her son, Dr. John S. Keebler of Mobile, AL., grandaughter Mary Helen Keebler Katz of Houston, TX., great-grandson Billy Katz of Houston, TX. Nieces Tina Tipton of Shelbyville, KY. Nieces; Sissy Monohan of LaGrange, Ky., Liz Adams of LaGrange, Ky., and Sara Sue Yager of Ft. Myers, FL. and nephew Dr. John Yager of Mobile, AL. Visitation for Helen will be held Tuesday, July 2,2019 from 5:00pm until 6:00 PM at Radney Funeral Home in Mobile, AL. and Friday, July 5,2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Afton Chapel, 101 Graceland, Afton, TN 37616 with funeral service at Afton Chapel in Greenville, TN at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 with burial to follow at Urbania Urbana Cemetery in Limestone, TN. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome-mobile.com for the Keebler family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now