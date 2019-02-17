|
|
Helen Maxine (Bowen) Watson
Louisville - 89, of Louisville, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She retired from G.E. as assembly line worker and lived at the Franciscan Apartments.
Helen was preceded in death by her Husband of 61 years, Anthony E. Watson, Sr. and her Parents, Walter Marshall Bowen and Mayme Allen (White) Bowen. Left to cherish her memory are her Daughters, Sheila Johnsey (John), Sherry Hayes (Paul), Evelyn Zeitz, and Paula Brown (Steve); Son, Tony Watson, Jr. (Marcia); Brother, C.W. Bowen (Bonnie); Sister, Doris Crews (Earl); Sister-in-law, Carol Bowen; 10 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 12 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, KY. Her Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 19, at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Donations may go to Hosparus of Louisville or Special Olympics in care of Evelyn Zeitz. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019