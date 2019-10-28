Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Helen McCurry


1949 - 2019
Helen McCurry Obituary
Helen McCurry

Louisville - Helen Marie Dorsey McCurry born May 30, 1949 in Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Helen loved to play tennis, make flower arrangements, and was able to keep up with the three boys. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E and Hilda Lachapelle Dorsey; and her brother, Steve Dorsey. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 52 years, Tom McCurry; sons, Doug (Sherryl), Brian, Greg (Julie); grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, Elizabeth (Michael) Biggs, Madeline, Allison, Colleen, Sydney; great granddaughter, Kadence Biggs; and brother, Willet Dorsey. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation on Wednesday from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Helen's name should be directed to Hosparus. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Helen's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
