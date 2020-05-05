Helen Miller
Helen Miller

Shepherdsville -

Mrs. Helen Elizabeth (Bryant) Miller, age 88, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on May 4, 2020. Mrs. Miller was born on June 14, 1931 in Louisville, KY to the late Randall Bryant and Monzell (Raley) Wright. Mrs. Miller worked as a preschool teacher and was a member of Okolona Christian Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, William Joseph Miller; and two sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Bill Miller (Terrie), Shirley Riedinger, Gary Miller, Nancy Tyra (Bob) and Rick Miller (Tracy); grandchildren, Billy, Janna, Matt, Josh, Mike, Blaine and Cade; and great-grandchildren, Macee, Brooklyn, Hunter, Ron, Ryan and Reed.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
