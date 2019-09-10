|
Helen Morrow Kort
Louisville - Helen Morrow Kort passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Michigan.
Helen was born on July 18, 1931 in Ontario, Canada, during the Great Depression to Daisy La Moyne Lavender and John David Morrow (Dave) of Louisville. Her family, including her two brothers, John David Morrow III (John) and Donald Morrow, returned to Louisville when she was still young and made their home in Audubon Park. She attended Kentucky Home School and was President of her Senior Class. She attended the University of Kentucky and became a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Raymond P. Laib, Jr. with whom she had two children, Karen (Laib) Raff and Raymond P. Laib III. She was a loving mother and was devoted to her children and community. She volunteered at League of Women Voters and as a Girl Scout troop leader. She worked in retail sales at Byck's Clothing Store, as Branch Manager at Portland Federal Bank, and as a customer service representative at Bluegrass Lincoln Mercury. After her marriage ended, she met married her beloved "till death do us part" soulmate, Maury Kort, in 1980, and inherited with love his three adult children, Jeff Katz, Mindy (Kort) Jaffe, and Paula (Kort) Kommor. Maury's large extended Jewish family and community welcomed her fresh vitality, southern hospitality, and charm. Helen and Maury shared a love of family gatherings around their swimming pool, taking their boat out on the Ohio River, and vacationing in the Bahamas. She was an avid UK fan and played bridge with her girlfriends weekly. After Maury's passing, she lived independently in Louisville for many years, and then moved to an assisted living apartment in Milford, Michigan, to live near her daughter and son-inlaw, Karen and Gil Raff. She spent the last eight months of her life in their home.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of blessed memory, Maury Kort, who was a member of The Temple. She is survived by her brother John Morrow and his wife, Barbara of Louisville; her brother Donald Morrow of
Riverside, CA; her daughter and her husband, Karen and Gil Raff of Milford, MI; her son, Raymond P. Laib of Louisville; her step-daughter and her husband, Mindy and Irvin Jaffe of Louisville; her step-daughter Paula Kommor of Louisville; her stepson, Jeff Katz and his wife, Marlene of New
Hampshire; her grandchildren Rella Harmon (Jason) and Jamie Atcher
(Brian); Stacy Mortenson (Codey), Jonathan Katz (Sarah) and Matthew
Katz; Erin Kommor; Adam Raff (Laura); Evan Raff (Barbara); and Marika
Raff. Great grandchildren Amelia Atcher, Emma Atcher, Judah Harmon, Ainsley Katz, Abby Mortenson, Izzy Mortenson, Asher Raff, Ellery Raff and Zelda Raff.
She was beloved by her nephew and nieces, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had time for a telephone conversation or a comment on Facebook congratulating them on their successes and achievements. She will be missed and remembered by all of them.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, September 12 at The Temple, 5101 U.S. Highway 42, in Louisville, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at The Temple Cemetery, 2716 Preston Highway. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Temple or in Helen's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019