|
|
Helen "Big Jim Brown" Palmer
Louisville - SUNRISE: January 7, 1934 - SUNSET: April 1, 2020
Helen Christine Palmer, 86, was born to the late Jessie and Nina Palmer in Brownsville, Kentucky. She was one of three children: Rosetta Palmer (who proceeded her in death), and Jessie Palmer of Louisville, Kentucky. She retired from Veterans Hospital Dietary Department in 1994.
Helen was the mother of six children: Felice Palmer, Carmelita Jones (Cressie) and Portcia Palmer (both proceeded her in death), Table, Ali "Pinky" and Ahmed Palmer.
It is with deep sorrow, yet much gratitude and love, she leaves to mourn 4 of her children (Felice, Table, Pinky and Ahmed), 7 grandchildren (4 proceeded her in death), 23 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great grandchildren along with neices, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held during her family's annual Homecoming, August 1, 2020 in Brownsville, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow Table Palmer on Facebook for further information.
A "BIG JIM BROWN" shout out to her caretakers: Felice Palmer, Chandra Carver, BJ "Bubbles", Shawnesha "Pebbles", and Christina Palmer, and Glenda Simms!!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020