1/1
Helen Pridemore
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Pridemore

Louisville, KY - Helen Pridemore, age 74, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born at Sassafras, Kentucky on April 11, 1946 to Woodrow Stone and Della Ritchie Stone.

Survived by:

3 Sons- Dean (Jennifer) Pridemore, Tracy Pridemore and Alan (Lisa) Pridemore

Grandchildren- Brooke (Bubba) Weber, Bradley Pridemore, Joshua Pridemore, Jacob Martin, and Lara Beth (Seth) Hodges

Sisters and Brothers- Annette Mullins, Jerry (Charlotte) Stone and Scott (Susie) Stone

Preceded in death by Husband- Thomas L. Pridemore

Brothers and Sisters- JB Stone, Tincy Stone, John L Stone, Woody Stone

Private Funeral service for Helen Pridemore will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Monday, November 23, 2020,at 11:00AM with Ricky Smith officiating. Private Burial will follow at Mountain Memory Gardens at Hindman, KY. Private Visitation will be held at the Chapel, Sunday evening, 6PM to 9PM.

Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hindman Funeral Services
619 Hindman Bypass
Hindman, KY 41822
(606) 785-3133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved