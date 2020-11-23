Helen Pridemore
Louisville, KY - Helen Pridemore, age 74, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY.
She was born at Sassafras, Kentucky on April 11, 1946 to Woodrow Stone and Della Ritchie Stone.
Survived by:
3 Sons- Dean (Jennifer) Pridemore, Tracy Pridemore and Alan (Lisa) Pridemore
Grandchildren- Brooke (Bubba) Weber, Bradley Pridemore, Joshua Pridemore, Jacob Martin, and Lara Beth (Seth) Hodges
Sisters and Brothers- Annette Mullins, Jerry (Charlotte) Stone and Scott (Susie) Stone
Preceded in death by Husband- Thomas L. Pridemore
Brothers and Sisters- JB Stone, Tincy Stone, John L Stone, Woody Stone
Private Funeral service for Helen Pridemore will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Monday, November 23, 2020,at 11:00AM with Ricky Smith officiating. Private Burial will follow at Mountain Memory Gardens at Hindman, KY. Private Visitation will be held at the Chapel, Sunday evening, 6PM to 9PM.
Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.