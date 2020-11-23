Helen Pridemore



Louisville, KY - Helen Pridemore, age 74, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY.



She was born at Sassafras, Kentucky on April 11, 1946 to Woodrow Stone and Della Ritchie Stone.



Survived by:



3 Sons- Dean (Jennifer) Pridemore, Tracy Pridemore and Alan (Lisa) Pridemore



Grandchildren- Brooke (Bubba) Weber, Bradley Pridemore, Joshua Pridemore, Jacob Martin, and Lara Beth (Seth) Hodges



Sisters and Brothers- Annette Mullins, Jerry (Charlotte) Stone and Scott (Susie) Stone



Preceded in death by Husband- Thomas L. Pridemore



Brothers and Sisters- JB Stone, Tincy Stone, John L Stone, Woody Stone



Private Funeral service for Helen Pridemore will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Monday, November 23, 2020,at 11:00AM with Ricky Smith officiating. Private Burial will follow at Mountain Memory Gardens at Hindman, KY. Private Visitation will be held at the Chapel, Sunday evening, 6PM to 9PM.



Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.









