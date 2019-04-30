Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Helen R. Isbell Obituary
Helen R. Isbell

Louisville - Helen R. Isbell, age 95, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born in Grayson County, Kentucky in 1923. Helen was a longtime member of Beechland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Isbell; and four sisters.

Helen is survived by her son, Dennis (Charlotte); two daughters, Sandra Short, and Rita Shane; sister, Bertha Hoover; seven grandchildren, Michele, Stephanie, Butch, Candi, Heather, Brandi, and Jill; thirteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Mahurin Cemetery in Falls of Rough, KY.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
