Helen Rita Greenwell Aebersold
Louisville - Helen Rita Greenwell Aebersold, 92, entered Eternal Life Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Helen was born in Louisville to the late Richard and Prudence Greenwell. She faithfully served her community by educating those with special needs. She raised her kids in the St. Athanasius Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. She will be dearly missed and revered by many as a doting wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carla Aebersold; and ten siblings.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Carl William Aebersold; children, Lisa Bober (Wally), Teresa "Terri" Cummings, Charles "Ken" Aebersold (Beth), Christopher Aebersold, Nancy Yates (Greg), Mary Beth Stephenson (Jamie), and Todd Aebersold (Vickie); 18 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at her parish home, St. Athanasius Catholic Church, with a private burial to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, Autism Speaks, or The Special Olympics
