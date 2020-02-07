|
Helen Rush Owens
Louisville - 96, passed on to her heavenly father on Monday, February 3, 2020. She devoted her entire life to being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Forest Owens. She is survived by her children, Cheri Kincaid and Gerry Owens (Cindy); granddaughters, Gwen Van Horn and Ashley Owens. Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020