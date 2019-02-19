Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Helen Bivens
Helen Ruth Bivens


Helen Ruth Bivens Obituary
Helen Ruth Bivens

Louisville - went to her Heavenly Home on Feb. 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Beecher Jack Bivens; daughter, Judi Ciliberti; parents, James Allen and Gertha Ross; niece, Denise Allen; Left to cherish her memory, two grandchildren, Angelo Ciliberti (Ashley) and Angelique Ciliberti; brother, William Ross (Gaye); nephew, Keith Ross (Patty). All services will be held under the direction of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
