Helen Ruth Layman
Helen Ruth Layman

Louisville - Helen Ruth Layman, 91 of Louisville, passed away May 30, 2020. She was a devoted member of the Immanuel Church of Christ. Prior to retiring, Helen worked as an Associate Professor and Program Director in Medical Technologies at the University of Louisville. She also worked at a variety of places including: St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, North Western University, Baptist Hospital, and KY State Board of Health.

Helen is preceded in death by her mother: Helen McCracken Layman; her cousins: Doris Kolb and Dorothy Stammel.

Left to cherish her memory are her cousins: Gayle Pearl and her children: Andrew Pearl and Amanda Pearl, Gordon Stammel (Laura), Kenneth E. Kolb, Jerome Kolb (Laura) and their children: Marci Kolb and Kasey Kolb, Ronald Kolb and his daughter: Melissa Kolb.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11-12 PM at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

