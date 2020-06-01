Helen Ruth LaymanLouisville - Helen Ruth Layman, 91 of Louisville, passed away May 30, 2020. She was a devoted member of the Immanuel Church of Christ. Prior to retiring, Helen worked as an Associate Professor and Program Director in Medical Technologies at the University of Louisville. She also worked at a variety of places including: St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, North Western University, Baptist Hospital, and KY State Board of Health.Helen is preceded in death by her mother: Helen McCracken Layman; her cousins: Doris Kolb and Dorothy Stammel.Left to cherish her memory are her cousins: Gayle Pearl and her children: Andrew Pearl and Amanda Pearl, Gordon Stammel (Laura), Kenneth E. Kolb, Jerome Kolb (Laura) and their children: Marci Kolb and Kasey Kolb, Ronald Kolb and his daughter: Melissa Kolb.Funeral services will be 12 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11-12 PM at the funeral home.