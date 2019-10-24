Services
1934 - 2019
Louisville - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Helen Joyce Clark Summerfield slipped quietly away from this world into the presence of her savior, and her beloved husband, Reverend Chester Gerald Summerfield.

Helen was born on September 14, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky. The daughter of Clarence Vernon Clark and Alma May Catlett Clark. She graduated from Shawnee High School and attended Spaulding College. Helen was a graduate of the University of Louisville, where she met her husband. She was awarded a Master's degree From Western Kentucky University.

Helen loved music and playing piano and organ for numerous churches in her lifetime. She was the organist at her husband's church, Fourth Avenue Baptist Church, for twenty years. She played organ and piano as well at Bethel Flock Baptist Church.

Helen was a teacher at the old Margaret Merker Elementary School, Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and Bowen Elementary School. She also loved teaching from the Bible. Helen started the Priscilla and Aquilla Sunday School Class at Fourth Avenue Baptist Church. She taught the A.G.O.G.A. (All Go Out And Get Another)Bible Class at Junior Philathea Class at Walnut Street Baptist Church, Where she was a member.

Helen is survived by her beloved son, David Gerald Summerfield (Christine) and her precious grandchildren, Katherine Keene Summerfield and John Gerald Summerfield.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 12-7pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Chapel at Walnut Street Baptist Church, located at the corner of Third Street and St Catherine Street in Louisville. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Sanctuary at Walnut Street Baptist Church with an entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church (1143 S. Third Street, Louisville, KY 40203), or the Christian Appalachian Project (P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911

Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
