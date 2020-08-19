1/
Helen T. Lauterbach
Helen T. Lauterbach

Louisville - Helen Tomes Lauterbach, 68, of Louisville, passed away on August 13, 2020, after a long illness. Born and raised in Louisville, Helen was the daughter of Durward and Ruby Tomes. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Sullivan University, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Helen is survived by her daughter, Laura Pulliam (Keith), her grandsons, Owen and Grant Pulliam, and brother, Bob Tomes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dean Tomes. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park following a private service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
