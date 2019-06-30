|
Helen Theresa (Henshaw) Ray
Louisville - passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Born in Morganfield, KY, she was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and retired from the former Hospice of Louisville and Gibbs-Inman Printing Co. She was a member of "Candy for Caring", Harbor House, Incarnation Seniors, St. Lawrence Seniors, Bereavement committee at her church, and donated every ounce of blood she could. Her favorite time of the year was Derby, the Henshaw Family Reunion, "Thanksmas", and Happy Hour anytime her children came to visit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin B. Ray; granddaughter, Marie Ray; parents, Gon Gon and Gonnie; son-in-law, Joseph R. Druien; brothers, George C., Joe, and Harold Henshaw; and sisters, Sr. Celestine Maria "Mary Catherine" Henshaw, Louise Clements, and Sr. Mary Rebecca "Milly" Henshaw.
She is survived by her children, Mike Ray (Jean), Rosemary Ray, Margie Dukes (Doug), Pat Ray (Lisa), Betty Ramser (Bob), Fred Ray (Joni), and Greg Ray (Brandi); twenty grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dot Thomas and Margaret Thomas.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Rd. and from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , , Nazareth Home, Hosparus of Louisville, or her Church.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the Nazareth Home Residents and Staff who enriched her life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019