Helen Thompson
Louisville - Helen Lee Thompson, 88, of Louisville KY, peacefully passed away July 16, 2019 at her home where she lived since 1956. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Milton and Helen Louise (Diebels) Hartmann,. She was born in St. Louis, MO. She met her future husband, Raymond James (Jim) Thompson while in high school and they married Oct 29, 1949 in Erie, PA. They moved to Louisville in 1955.
Helen was predeceased by Jim, in 2016 after 67 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother, Bruce Hartmann.
Helen is survived by seven children: Dr. James M. Thompson (Andrea), Sarb Sarang Kaur Khalsa (Harimander), Janice M. Brauner (Jerry), Dr. Paul L. Thompson, Donald J. Thompson, David B. Thompson, and William G. Thompson (Suzanne); 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and siblings, Janice Lee (Herb), Peter Hartman (Rhada), Louise Nyquist (Dan), Stephanie McCallister (Charles) and Antonette Hartmann.
Helen was well-known for her local and state-wide community work with individuals with learning disabilities (dyslexia). In 1968, she joined several parents and professionals to form the KY Association for SPMD (later renamed the Shedd KY Association), a non-profit organization dedicated to dyslexia. She served the Association as president, vice-president and in other volunteer roles.
Helen traveled across the state to train volunteer teachers for dyslexia tutoring programs. This included training the student's parents. She established in-school programs at two local Catholic grade schools. In addition, she worked as a teacher at St. Gabriel's Elementary School. Helen helped provide oversight and assistance to tutorial programs in other states, including Indiana and Iowa.
In 1978, Helen was in the first group of 10 individuals to receive the Bell Award. This award is given annually by the WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation, to celebrate, recognize and salute local volunteers for their outstanding humanitarian efforts.
In her later years, Helen worked at Hillerich & Bradsby Company in their promotions department. Following her retirement, she became interested in antiques and then began to buy, refurbish and sell antiques. Through luck and hard work she was able to not lose money.
Helen's life was guided by her Catholic faith. She and Jim were active members of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for over 60 years. In addition to her deep faith, she loved her huge extended family and her wonderful circle of friends.
On August 5, 2019, a funeral mass will be held at St Gabriel the Archangel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky 40291 at 10:00 AM. The celebrant will be Father Jim Mudd. Following the mass, the interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville 40218. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019