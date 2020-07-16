1/1
Helen Unterreiner
1930 - 2020
Helen Unterreiner

louisville - Helen Stembridge Unterreiner, 90 of Clearwater FL passed away July 5, 2020. She was born June 27, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Unterreiner, her sister Gladys Swanson, niece Karen Cooper and brothers-in-law Jerry Cummins, Earle Swanson and Charles E. Unterreiner.

Helen is survived by her daughter Lynne Anthony, son-in-law James Anthony, grandsons Sean Anthony (Eileen) and Travis Anthony (Kelly); three great grandchildren Owen, Jonathan and Mackenzie Anthony; her brother Howard Stembridge (Wavelan) and sister Jonell Cummins. She is also survived by her nieces Kay Ellen Nehrbass (Doug), Nancy Alongi (Bob), Sherry Baker (Eric), Treasa Stembridge and her nephew David Swanson (Elizabeth) as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
