Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Vatter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Boots" Vatter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen "Boots" Vatter Obituary
Helen "Boots" Vatter

Louisville - Helen "Boots" Seiler Vatter, 90, joined her heavenly father on April 6, 2019. Boots was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Boots was an avid golfer at Audubon Country Club with her golden girls. She loved her parish, St. Albert the Great and the St. Al Aces. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy and Spalding University. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Vatter.

She is survived by her children: Vicki Lococo (Lenny), Nancy Meyer, Mark Vatter (Bonnie), and Scott Vatter (Julie). Grandchildren: Damien (Melissa), Nicholas (Cara), Amy, Ali (Chad), Kristen (Kevin), Andrew and Justin and 5 great grandchildren.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 AM Thursday April 11 St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10 from 3-7 PM at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Memorial gifts: Mass of the Air or KY. Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now