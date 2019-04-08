|
Helen "Boots" Vatter
Louisville - Helen "Boots" Seiler Vatter, 90, joined her heavenly father on April 6, 2019. Boots was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Boots was an avid golfer at Audubon Country Club with her golden girls. She loved her parish, St. Albert the Great and the St. Al Aces. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy and Spalding University. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Vatter.
She is survived by her children: Vicki Lococo (Lenny), Nancy Meyer, Mark Vatter (Bonnie), and Scott Vatter (Julie). Grandchildren: Damien (Melissa), Nicholas (Cara), Amy, Ali (Chad), Kristen (Kevin), Andrew and Justin and 5 great grandchildren.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 AM Thursday April 11 St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10 from 3-7 PM at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial gifts: Mass of the Air or KY. Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019