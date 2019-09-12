Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Helen Virginia Pfersching

Helen Virginia Pfersching Obituary
Helen Virginia Pfersching

Louisville - 98, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward Pfersching; daughter, Carol Ann; son, Thomas Pfersching; grandson, David; great granddaughter, Shayna; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Helen is survived by her sons, William "Bill" Pfersching (Bonnie) of Nevada and Robert "Bobby" Pfersching of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Betty Whitworth and Bessie Schweinhart; grandchildren, Laura and William "Billy" Jr.; great grandchildren, Danielle, Bryan and Karina and great-great grandchildren, Connor, Raymond, Teagan and Karsyn.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Bethany Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
