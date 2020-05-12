Helen Wallace KuhnLouisville - Helen Ann Kuhn, 74, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020.She was born March 22, 1946 in Louisville to Hillard Wallace and Helen Lindsey Wallace.Helen met her beloved husband, Nolan, when they worked together for his father in the Heyburn Building and then worked together in their own pharmacies for many years. She also loved earning her cosmetology license, running her catering business, clothing boutique and health food store, all of which she owned and operated throughout her professional career. She loved to travel, and most of all, to dance.Helen attended Shawnee and Butler High Schools in Louisville, Kentucky as well as Bellarmine and the University of Louisville.She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her loving husband, Nolan Anthony Kuhn.Helen is survived by her children, Heather Kuhn and Ty Kuhn (Allison); two grandsons, Maddox and Mason and a brother.Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, there will be no services. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.