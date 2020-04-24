|
|
Helen Walz
Madison - Miss Helen Ann Walz, age 68, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on October 18, 1951 in Skaggs Hospital in Branson, Missouri. She was the loving daughter of the late Leo William and Nina Kathleen Martin Walz. She was raised in Branson and graduated high school there in 1969. Upon graduation she attended college in Springfield, Missouri at Southwest Missouri State College. Helen began a career with the Social Security Administration in April of 1976 in Terre Haute and served in the Madison office since July 1976, where she was currently serving as a claims specialist. Helen had a life long passion for the game of "Bridge". She was a member of the American Contract Bridge Association and also the Louisville Bridge Association. Helen was an avid competitor both at the club and a tournaments across the nation. She held the rank of Gold Life Master. She is fondly remembered by her Bridge friends for her ready smile, her sense of humor, and her grace in winning. Helen was always available to help and mentor new players, so her Bridge heritage will continue through them. Helen was an avid reader and had a fondness for cats. Helen passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 5:45 a.m. from injuries sustained in a car accident at the Kindred Hospital and Health Care in Louisville, Kentucky. Helen will be missed by her loving brother, Sam Walz of Walnut Shade, Missouri; her nephew, Jason Singer of Rogers, Arkansas; her niece, Marticia Hancook of Columbia, Missouri; numerous cousins that live all over the Midwest. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo William Walz, died November 4, 1985, her mother, Nina Kathleen Martin Walz, died June 13, 2006. There will be a celebration of Helen's life as soon as the restrictions are lifted from the Covid-19 Pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dolly Partin Imagination Library Foundation. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020