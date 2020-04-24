Services
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Walz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Walz


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Walz Obituary
Helen Walz

Madison - Miss Helen Ann Walz, age 68, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on October 18, 1951 in Skaggs Hospital in Branson, Missouri. She was the loving daughter of the late Leo William and Nina Kathleen Martin Walz. She was raised in Branson and graduated high school there in 1969. Upon graduation she attended college in Springfield, Missouri at Southwest Missouri State College. Helen began a career with the Social Security Administration in April of 1976 in Terre Haute and served in the Madison office since July 1976, where she was currently serving as a claims specialist. Helen had a life long passion for the game of "Bridge". She was a member of the American Contract Bridge Association and also the Louisville Bridge Association. Helen was an avid competitor both at the club and a tournaments across the nation. She held the rank of Gold Life Master. She is fondly remembered by her Bridge friends for her ready smile, her sense of humor, and her grace in winning. Helen was always available to help and mentor new players, so her Bridge heritage will continue through them. Helen was an avid reader and had a fondness for cats. Helen passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 5:45 a.m. from injuries sustained in a car accident at the Kindred Hospital and Health Care in Louisville, Kentucky. Helen will be missed by her loving brother, Sam Walz of Walnut Shade, Missouri; her nephew, Jason Singer of Rogers, Arkansas; her niece, Marticia Hancook of Columbia, Missouri; numerous cousins that live all over the Midwest. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo William Walz, died November 4, 1985, her mother, Nina Kathleen Martin Walz, died June 13, 2006. There will be a celebration of Helen's life as soon as the restrictions are lifted from the Covid-19 Pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dolly Partin Imagination Library Foundation. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -