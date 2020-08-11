1/1
Helyn Pickford Robinson Quinn
{ "" }
Helyn Pickford Robinson Quinn

Louisville - Helyn Pickford Robinson Quinn - Helyn died peacefully at her home, Magnolia Springs on Monday, August 10, 2020.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Hobart, her grandson Paul Beavin and great-granddaughter Cindy Malone.

Her survivors include her daughters, Sharon Beavin (Don) and Laura Whitworth (Steve); granddaughters, Anne Malone (Ted) and Stacey Heverin (Dan), great-granddaughters, Jennie Malone, Quinn, Ashlyn and Hattie Heverin, and her faithful companion Nikki.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road and will be laid to rest aside her husband in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hosparus or Humane Society of KY.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
