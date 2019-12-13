Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Henrietta Atwell Obituary
Henrietta Atwell

Louisville - 96, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Smithfield, TX; where she met and married Harold Atwell during WWII. Henrietta was a Catholic by faith, and was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother, who lived a long cherished life.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold; her parents, Charles and Sophie Psencik; 3 brothers; 2 sisters and her daughter in-law, Diana. Here to carry on her memory are her son, Harold; daughter, Diane Davis (Larry); sister, Dorothy Clark; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be from 3-8pm on Tuesday, December 17th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Henrietta will take place at 12pm on Wednesday, December 18th at the funeral home and she will be laid to rest in St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
