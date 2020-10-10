Henrietta Bradley
Louisville - Henrietta Bradley, 95 of Louisville, passed away October 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Bertha Johnson. Henrietta retired from General Electric, and she was a devoted member of Highview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years: William Bradley; her daughter: Joyce Bradley; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Judy Dolan (Charles) and Cheri Daniel (Marty); her grandchildren: Laurie Clute, Michael Dolan, Kristie Olges, Amy Blair, Brian Daniel, and Brittney Wyant; her 16 great-grandchildren; her 8 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister: Pat Rouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home.