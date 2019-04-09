|
Henrietta C. Bischoff
Louisville - Henrietta C. Bischoff 101, passed away April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Taylor C. Bischoff, son Leroy R. Bischoff, daughter-in-law Tina Bischoff and granddaughter Debra Jaus.
Henrietta leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Karen Livesay, Elaine Miszkiel (Richard) and Ron Bischoff, fifteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
A service to honor the life of Henrietta will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2-8pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019