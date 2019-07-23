|
|
Henrietta Lee Bunch
Louisville - Henrietta Lee Bunch, 95 passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was born in Norwood, Ohio on December 4, 1923 the only daughter of Myrtle and Leo Breving. She was preceded in death by her husband James Reed Bunch. She is survived by their only daughter Gay Talbott (Jim) of Anchorage KY and three grandchildren; Andy Talbott (Kari) of Park City UT, Sarah Berakovich (Jason) of Anchorage, KY, and Anne Simmons (Rob) of Brentwood, TN. She was so fortunate to have known and experienced the joys of her three grandchildren and their spouses and the love of eight great-grandchildren.(Peyton ,Ella, Anne Henry, Van, Ines, Hudson, James and Frances) Mom left us a legacy of love, and we know how lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Funeral arrangements are private. Our family would sincerely like to thank Dr. Jane Cornett for her kind and compassionate care in her final days and to the caring staff at The Forum at Brookside where she and Dad happily lived for many years. In lieu of flowers you may wish to consider a donation in her memory to:
LifeHouse Maternity Home, 2710 Riedling Drive, Louisivlle KY 40206 OR Family Scholar House, 403 Reg Smith Circle,Louisville KY 40208. "Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning." Psalm 30
Ratterman Brothers East Louisville is entrusted with arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019