Henrietta Waggoner Beard
Louisville - 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Henrietta was born in Hardinsburg, KY to the late Herman Lewis Waggoner, Sr. and Katherine Waggoner. She was a woman of strong faith; attending both Cedar Creek Baptist Church and more recently Highland Park Baptist Church. Not only did Henrietta worship beside her church families for many years, she also was a lifelong attendant in Cedar Creek's Nursery. When she was not at her churches, Henrietta was spending time with her family, reading a good book and traveling the world.
Along with her parents, her brother, Herman Lewis "Bud" Waggoner Jr. and son in-law, David Hawkins have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her husband of 65 years, Robert Beard; children, Debbie Hawkins, Susan Blacketer (Mike) and Brad Beard (Patti); grandchildren, Matthew Hawkins (Maria), Andrew Hawkins (Meg), Daniel Hawkins (Taylor), Erin Davidson (Tyler), Trent Blacketer (Molly), Lindsay DeWitt (Dewey), Alex Beard and Quinn Beard; along with 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be from 3-8pm on Monday, January 27th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. We will be celebrating Henrietta's life at 10am on Tuesday, January 28th at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020