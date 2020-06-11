Henry (Sonnie) B. McKenzie JrLOUISVILLE - also known as Brother Sonnie, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020.He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Henry and Minnie McKenzie, he retired from Ford Motor Company after 42 years as a layout inspector. He was a member of Fairdale Church of God.Survived by his wife Margie of 48 years; his children, Sherry Wright, Michael McKenzie, Donna Webb (Bobby), Mark McKenzie (Deborah), Lloyd McKenzie, David Burton (LeeAnn), Dale Burton (Linda), Donna Hamilton (Bill), Robert Burton (Lawinna); many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Owen Funeral Home entrusted in the arrangements.Call funeral home for times or the family.