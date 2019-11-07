|
|
Henry Bernard Thoben
Louisville - Henry Bernard Thoben, 91, passed away peacefully on November 6 at Episcopal Church Home with family by his side.
Henry was born in Middletown, KY on April 5, 1928 and lived at Lincoln Institute in Simpsonville where his German-immigrant parents worked. He attended St. Xavier High School and earned a BS in Architecture from University of Cincinnati.
He retired from the 100th Division, U. S. Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel in 1981 after 26 years of service. His work as an architect brought him great joy. Henry's career included work with McCallum and Bickel, then Jefferson County during Hall of Justice construction. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service, University of Louisville, retiring from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was grateful for the many friendships developed during his working years.
Henry was committed to citizen engagement and social justice work. A Richlawn Commissioner for 46 years and Jefferson County election official for more than 30 years, he was also involved with St. Vincent de Paul Louisville, Crescent Hill Ministries and St. Matthews Little League. He co-led the Holy Spirit Church construction of a refugee resettlement house. His favorite activities included coordinating Richlawn block parties and time with his neighbors.
The family thanks Mrs. Gloria Stiles, the Episcopal Church Home staff and Dr. Jane Cornett for the compassionate care provided to Henry.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes and parents John and Elizabeth Thoben. Survivors include, daughter Kathleen Hall (Bart), son Hank (Julie) and their children Ian Xavier, Maria Catherine and Litzi Anaya; sister Freda Chancellor, friend and caregiver Gloria Stiles; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 2-5 pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd. in St. Matthews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 11, at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations to Episcopal Church Home, St. Vincent de Paul or Senior Care Experts.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019