Henry "Jack" Bohannon
Bradenton, FL - 91, originally from Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
He was born on September 2, 1927 in Columbia, KY to Tinnie and Mary Bryant Bohannon. Jack was a veteran and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, First Wife, Margaret Wiggins Bohannon, Second Wife, Lula Stamper Bohannon, Son, Larry Bohannon, and Brothers, Walter and Edward Bohannon.
Jack is survived by his Sons, Hilary Bohannon and Roger (Robin) Bohannon, Daughter, Gwen Carnes, 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and Sister, Darline Hardesty.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019