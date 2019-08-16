|
|
Henry Everett Head
Louisville - Henry Everett Head, age 85, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Henry was born November 18, 1933, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Bernard Head and Bonnie Furrow Head and is preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Jr. and sisters, Sr. M. Pelagia Head RSM and Dolores Schaffner.
Henry received an Engineering degree at UK and served in the USAF as a fighter pilot. He retired from Paramount Foods as Plant Engineer. Henry was a Life Member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and Past President of the Louisville Chapter and Color Guard member. Past Secretary-General of the First Families of Kentucky and an active member of St. Martha Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Ritsert; by children, Kathy Wahl (Richard) David Head, Larry Head (Carol), Linda Quick (Alan), Laurie Jones, Julie Clements; He has seven grandchildren; Cheryl, Kevin, Brandon, Austin, Chad, Tim and Jeff; siblings, Joe Head (Lyn), Bonna Taurman, Bob Head (Norma); brothers-in-law, Lee Schaffner and Walter Ritsert, Jr. (Kitty); sister-in-law, Clara Head; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at his church home, 2825 Klondike Lane, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Martha Catholic Church or Flaget Alumni Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019