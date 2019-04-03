Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Kern


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry J. Kern Obituary
Henry J. Kern

Louisville - Henry J. Kern, 75, passed away March 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Care in Louisville.

He was born in Wellsboro, PA. and was retired with UPS where he had worked for over 30 years in the air and truck division. Mr. Kern was a member of the Eulalia Masonic Lodge #342 in Coudersport, PA. and a member of Kosair Shrine Temple and the Royal Order of Jesters Louisville Court #131. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Ester Kern; a son, Bradley Kern; brother, Robert Kern; sister, Harriett Fish. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna Kern, his son William H. Kern (Sheila), daughter, Kelly Tipton (Jack); sister, Sue Lane, daughter-in-law, Dineen Leone, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The memorial celebration will be April 6, 2019 at The Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorsville Road from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. A masonic service will be held at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Masonic Lodge of KY #967 will be holding the services. Expressions of sympathy to be made to Kosair Charities P.O. Box 37370 Louisville, KY 40233.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now