|
|
Henry J. Kern
Louisville - Henry J. Kern, 75, passed away March 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Care in Louisville.
He was born in Wellsboro, PA. and was retired with UPS where he had worked for over 30 years in the air and truck division. Mr. Kern was a member of the Eulalia Masonic Lodge #342 in Coudersport, PA. and a member of Kosair Shrine Temple and the Royal Order of Jesters Louisville Court #131. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Ester Kern; a son, Bradley Kern; brother, Robert Kern; sister, Harriett Fish. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna Kern, his son William H. Kern (Sheila), daughter, Kelly Tipton (Jack); sister, Sue Lane, daughter-in-law, Dineen Leone, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The memorial celebration will be April 6, 2019 at The Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorsville Road from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. A masonic service will be held at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Masonic Lodge of KY #967 will be holding the services. Expressions of sympathy to be made to Kosair Charities P.O. Box 37370 Louisville, KY 40233.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019